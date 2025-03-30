Featured

Rabon Morris Powers

Rabon Powers

1942 - 2025

Rabon Morris Powers, 82, of Athens passed away at Athens Limestone Hospital May 16, 2025.
Morris was born in Athens on Aug. 9, 1942 to Rabon W. and Mary McMahan Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rabon Morris Powers Jr.; and brothers, Ronnie Powers and Glenn Powers.
Survivors include Dianne, his...

Obituary

Glenn Johnson

Glenn Johnson

Glenn Eston Johnson, 88, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on May 2, 2025 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. His wisdom, wit, and unmistakable feisty personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Born on April 17, 1937, in Colbert County, Alabama, Glenn was the youngest child of Willie and...

Obituary

Donna Jean Carpenter

Donna Carpenter

1961 - 2025

Donna Jean Carpenter, 63, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away Saturday, May 3rd, 2025. She was born on September 19th, 1961 in Athens, AL to Abrom and Barbara (Battles) Carpenter.
Donna graduated from Clements High School in 1980 and upon graduation entered the U.S. Navy. After her service in the Navy ended, Donna...

Obituary

Memory Janette Bryson

Memory Bryson

1935 - 2025

Memory Janette Bryson, was born February 25, 1935 to Fred and Delia Holmes Stewart in Athens, Alabama.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Bryson; sons, Stephen Bryson and Dan Bryson (Allison); four grandchildren, Carrie, Julia, Molly and Hannah Bryson; a sister, June Whitehead; a sister-in-law, Doris Stewart; and...

Obituary

Marjorie Whitt Walker

Marjorie Whitt Walker

Marjorie Elizabeth Whitt Walker passed away on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. She was born in Athens to Martin Frankin Whitt and Lula Adkins Whitt on February 6, 1929. She loved Athens and lived all but four of her years there.
She graduated from Athens High School in 1947 and Athens College in 1950 and earned a...

Obituary

Holly Hendon Denenny

Holly Denenny

1956 - 2025

Holly Hendon Denenny, 68, died April 16, 2025 at home. Services will be held Monday, April 21, 2025 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Athens City Cemetery. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Reverend Hollis B. Hendon; her mother, Evelyn Jones Hendon; sisters, Sandra Hendon...

Obituary

Betty Witty Allen

Betty Allen

1935 - 2025

Betty Witty Allen, May 7. 1935 to April 11, 2025, Elkmont, Alabama.
Daughter of Milton G. Witty and Louise Harrison Witty (both deceased). Widow of John H. (Jack) Allen. Mother of five children, J. Witty Allen (Becky), Kathy Allen Waggoner (Dean), Jan Allen King (Jerry), Leigh Allen Keller, and John M. Allen...

Obituary

John Holland Harlow Jr.

John Holland Harlow Jr.

April 18, 1937 - March 29, 2025
Johnny was born April 18, 1937, in Athens, Alabama, to Nella Carter Harlow and John Holland Harlow Sr., and graduated Athens High School in 1955. As a caveat to being valedictorian of his class and earning a football scholarship to West Point, he consistently attributed any academic...

Obituary

Linda Jean Potter

Linda Potter

1955 - 2025

Passed away March 30, 2025 at UAB Hospital. A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 3, 2025 at 11am at Roselawn Cemetery. No visitation will be held.

Death Notice

Judy Richardson Hester

Judy Hester

2025

Passed away March 22, 2025. Visitation is Thursday March 27 at Shelton Funeral Home in Decatur at 1:00 with a service at 2:00. She is survived by husband Jimmy Hester, daughter Dawn Wilson (Mark)and son Stan Hester

Death Notice

Louis Franklin McConnell

Louis McConnell

1929 - 2025

Louis Franklin McConnell 95, of Decatur, AL; Passed away Monday March 3, 2025, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral Service will be Saturday March 8, 2025, at McConnell Memorial Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with visitation one hour before the service.
Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Lauderdale County.

Death Notice

Marvilene Croley Hargrove

Marvilene Hargrove

1934 - 2025

Mrs. Hargrove passed away Tuesday. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. A Chapel service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. and burial at Roselawn Cemetery.

Death Notice

Mable Lee Thompson

Mable Thompson

1935 - 2025

A Celebration of life will be Saturday, January 18th at 1:00 P.M. at Elkmont Methodist Church.

Death Notice

Patricia Ann Dutton

Patricia Dutton

1946 - 2025

Funerals services for Patricia Ann Dutton, 78, of Athens, will be Thursday, Jan. 9, at 2 p.m. at McConnnell Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-2 p.m. at McConnell Funeral Home. Private burial.

Death Notice

Frank Turner

Frank Turner

Frank (Bootie) Wesley Turner, 90, of Athens, Alabama, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2024 at home. Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clements Baptist Church, burial in Ripley Cemetery. Visitation Thursday at 11 a.m. until service time.

Death Notice

William Bill Kennedy

William "Bill" Kennedy

William "Bill" Kennedy, 78, of Anderson, passed away at his residence surrounded by family Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.
A private family memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be on a later date.
Share memories and condolences at rogersvillefh.com.

Death Notice

