Rabon Powers
1942 - 2025
Rabon Morris Powers, 82, of Athens passed away at Athens Limestone Hospital May 16, 2025.
Morris was born in Athens on Aug. 9, 1942 to Rabon W. and Mary McMahan Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Rabon Morris Powers Jr.; and brothers, Ronnie Powers and Glenn Powers.
Survivors include Dianne, his...
Obituary
Glenn Johnson
Glenn Eston Johnson, 88, of Athens, Alabama, passed away on May 2, 2025 after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. His wisdom, wit, and unmistakable feisty personality will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Born on April 17, 1937, in Colbert County, Alabama, Glenn was the youngest child of Willie and...
Obituary
Donna Carpenter
1961 - 2025
Donna Jean Carpenter, 63, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away Saturday, May 3rd, 2025. She was born on September 19th, 1961 in Athens, AL to Abrom and Barbara (Battles) Carpenter.
Donna graduated from Clements High School in 1980 and upon graduation entered the U.S. Navy. After her service in the Navy ended, Donna...
Obituary
Memory Bryson
1935 - 2025
Memory Janette Bryson, was born February 25, 1935 to Fred and Delia Holmes Stewart in Athens, Alabama.
Survivors include her husband, Jack Bryson; sons, Stephen Bryson and Dan Bryson (Allison); four grandchildren, Carrie, Julia, Molly and Hannah Bryson; a sister, June Whitehead; a sister-in-law, Doris Stewart; and...
Obituary
Marjorie Whitt Walker
Marjorie Elizabeth Whitt Walker passed away on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. She was born in Athens to Martin Frankin Whitt and Lula Adkins Whitt on February 6, 1929. She loved Athens and lived all but four of her years there.
She graduated from Athens High School in 1947 and Athens College in 1950 and earned a...
Obituary
Holly Denenny
1956 - 2025
Holly Hendon Denenny, 68, died April 16, 2025 at home. Services will be held Monday, April 21, 2025 at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Athens City Cemetery. A viewing will be from 1-2 p.m.
She was preceded in death by her father, the Reverend Hollis B. Hendon; her mother, Evelyn Jones Hendon; sisters, Sandra Hendon...
Obituary
Betty Allen
1935 - 2025
Betty Witty Allen, May 7. 1935 to April 11, 2025, Elkmont, Alabama.
Daughter of Milton G. Witty and Louise Harrison Witty (both deceased). Widow of John H. (Jack) Allen. Mother of five children, J. Witty Allen (Becky), Kathy Allen Waggoner (Dean), Jan Allen King (Jerry), Leigh Allen Keller, and John M. Allen...
Obituary
John Holland Harlow Jr.
April 18, 1937 - March 29, 2025
Johnny was born April 18, 1937, in Athens, Alabama, to Nella Carter Harlow and John Holland Harlow Sr., and graduated Athens High School in 1955. As a caveat to being valedictorian of his class and earning a football scholarship to West Point, he consistently attributed any academic...
Obituary
Latest Obituaries
Louis McConnell
1929 - 2025
Louis Franklin McConnell 95, of Decatur, AL; Passed away Monday March 3, 2025, at Huntsville Hospital.
Funeral Service will be Saturday March 8, 2025, at McConnell Memorial Chapel at 2:00 P.M. with visitation one hour before the service.
Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Lauderdale County.
